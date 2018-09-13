Chairman of co-op held in cheating case: Bidhannagar cyber police

Bidhannagar cyber police arrested the chairman of a co-operative society on Tuesday night for cheating several people in the name of installing mobile towers on their property, sources said.

The accused, Pradip Samadder alias Mithu (49) of Rabindra Sarani Gally in North 24 Parganas, is the chairman of the Rage Multi State Credit Co-Operative Society. He was booked under various IPC sections including cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy. Sources said the arrest was made on the basis of a complaint registered on June 15 by Animesh Kumar Das, Manager of Security and Loss Prevention, JIO Info, Godrej.

“He was arrested from Ramgarh in Netaji Nagar,” said a senior police officer.

As per the complaint, Reliance JIO had received complaints from many people who said they were being contacted in the name of the company for installation of JIO towers on their premises. The victims were allegedly asked to pay a large sum in various fees. Sources said seven persons had been arrested earlier in the case — they are currently in judicial custody.

