Chai pe Mamata: Watch Bengal CM Banerjee make, serve tea during village visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to Digha in the state, on Wednesday stopped at a tea stall, and went on to prepare and serve tea to the delighted people there.

In a video that has been creating quite a buzz online, the CM can be seen saying to the tea stall owner: “Have you poured milk? The tea is almost ready. Don’t pour too much milk, or people will put on weight after having this tea.”

She then measures out the tea in glasses and serves it to everyone around, asking “Where’s the DM? Give him some.” Mamata can also be heard saying: “I have always done a lot of work. I am just a common person and want to remain like that.”

The Chief Minister shared a video of the interaction on Twitter herself, with a caption saying: “Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha.”

In the video, she can also be seen playing with a child, and then getting him a cupcake. “He’s very sweet, I want to give him something,” she can be heard saying.

Earlier the same day, Banerjee had come down heavily on the state police, saying a section of officers were using civic volunteers to harass people, taking money and slapping cases in the name of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ initiative.

“I have a complaint against police. In the name of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ so many cases are being slapped against people. ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ is a concept, an awareness drive. If there is violation of law, even on national highways, do take action. But in lanes and bylanes, if a person has Rs 400 in his pocket, Rs 200 is being taken away after slapping cases. This is happening throughout Bengal. Why is this happening?” Banerjee said while speaking at an administrative meeting in East Medinipur district.