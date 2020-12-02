Centre withholding funds for West Bengal: Kakoli Ghosh

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (LSTV/PTI File Photo)

THE TMC on Tuesday targeted the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for “withholding money meant for West Bengal”. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, while addressing mediapersons at Trinamool Bhawan, also shared a break-up of dues that are pending with the Centre.

“The Central government is misusing the powers granted to it by the Indian Constitution. It has been given charge of the Economy via the Union List so that the government can take the country forward. Instead, they are withholding significant amounts owed to states as part of their fair compensation. Especially when I come to Bengal, the Centre owes us 85,000 crore,” said Ghosh Dastidar.

The TMC MP added, “In Bengal, the Centre has not provided assistance for our midday meal scheme. But they can incur 48000 crores on the PM’s plane fare. In Bengal, the Centre has not cleared the dues for education of SC/ ST children. In Haryana, farmers are being lathicharged and hit with water cannons because they are exercising their right to protest against a corrupt regime. But the Centre has paid no heed. Instead they want to spend 3000 crore on building a statue.”

The TMC leader also targeted the BJP for “indulging in photoshoots while Dalits are suffering across the country.”

“Before every election, we see photoshoots where BJP leaders take food packed from five-star hotels and pretend to eat with Dalit families. After the elections, Dalit women are abused, raped, their bodies are burnt, journalists reporting the incidents are murdered. The ruing party has no interest in the development of the Dalit community. Why else would we still have manual scavengers in this day and age, over 70 years since our independence? Where is the law that prohibits manual scavenging?” Ghosh Dastidar asked.

Meanwhile, tribal leader from Kumargram constituency, Leos Kujur joined the TMC on Tuesday in the presence of party leaders Malay Ghatak and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Kujur is a political activist and social worker from north Bengal. In the 2016 Assembly elections, he was the BJP candidate from the Kumargram constituency.

