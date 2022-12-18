Centre using CAA as tool to fool people: Abhishek in Nadia

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said the central government was using the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a “tool to fool” the people of West Bengal.

Banerjee was addressing a public meeting in Ranaghat in Nadia district, which has a sizeable population of Matua people — refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Speaking at the meeting, Banerjee said, “The central government’s CAA is a tool to fool the people. It has been three years since the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha; till date, the rules of CAA have not been formulated. Never in the history of India has it taken three years for the rules of an Act to be formed. By talking about CAA, BJP leaders are insulting the citizens of Ranaghat and Nadia. How can the central government ask the same people who voted in panchayat elections, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections to prove their nationality,” Banerjee asked.

His comment came weeks after the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, dared CM Mamata Banerjee to stop implementation of the CAA in the state.

“Their votes made you MPs and now you are asking them to prove their citizenship? If they are illegal citizens, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are also illegal. People are already availing of Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi (state government’s welfare schemes); they are already the citizens of this country. What is there to be proven now,” the Diamond Harbour MP asked.

Banerjee exhorted party workers to work for the welfare of the people. He publicly asked the pradhan of Tatla-1 gram panchayat to tender his resignation for not performing his duty.

“I want to ask the pradhan, Partha Pratim Dey, when was the last time you visited this panchayat? If you haven’t visited a village in four years, you don’t deserve to sit on the pradhan’s chair. By Monday, you should send me your resignation. I will also ask our party workers to go meet people from the gram panchayats and listen to their issues. If we resolve their grievances, the people will support us,” he said.

Hours after Banerjee’s directive, Partha Pratim Dey tendered his resignation. “I have resigned from the post on the instruction of my party and in respect of the decision taken in this regard,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Banerjee talked about the advent of a new Trinamool Congress next year. “The Trinamool Congress will build a panchayat that will not think about individuals, but will work for the people and society. This is what ‘New Trinamool’ is all about. Anyone who wants to work in the Trinamool for their own benefit, can quit the party. The doors of Trinamool Congress are open for people to walk away if they cannot work for the benefit of the people,” he said.