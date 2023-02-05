Centre trying to malign Bengal’s image by sending teams: Abhishek

TMC GENERAL secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday targeted the Centre for sending central teams to West Bengal, and said attempts are on to malign the state government’s image as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had not bowed before it.

He also dubbed the state BJP leaders “anti-Bengal”, claiming that they have also “played a role in stopping the flow of funds” to the state.”

“Mamata Banerjee has never bowed her head in front of these dishonest BJP politicians, and she will never do so. She has the love and affection of the people, and they will give the answer to BJP’s injustice. BJP leaders are sending central teams… However, they couldn’t find even one case of fraud. The teams were sent to malign the people of the state,” he claimed

Addressing a rally in Keshpur of Paschim Medinipur district, Abhishek also reiterated that in the “new Trinamool,” there was “no space for corrupt leaders.”

He said, “The party clearly knows which gram pradhan is working for the people, and which gram pradhan is working for his own benefit. To those politicians who think that you can continue working for yourselves, you are mistaken… and you still have time to mend your ways, or else you won’t have any future in our party. There are some leaders, I hear, who have already started claiming that they will be the candidates in the coming panchayat elections. Let me remind them, the block leaders won’t decide on your candidature. It will be Mamata Banerjee who decides. This is what I mean when I mention the term, ‘new Trinamool’.What the people want to see in Trinamool, that is ‘New Trinamool’. The people of this region will decide our candidates.”

Abhishek added, “In the coming months, every panchayat in Bengal will vote peacefully and show BJP and CPI(M) leaders their place. A visibly scared Opposition is today claiming that they won’t be allowed to contest in the elections. To them I say, for contesting elections, one needs to find candidates, and their condition is such that they won’t even find candidates to contest the polls. Driven by fear, they are planning alliances to defeat Trinamool. I wish to tell them, if they have the guts, fight alone, and the people will show you your place.” —WITH PTI INPUTS