Centre trying to create famine through farm Bills: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the TMC would hit the streets from Tuesday in protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs for their “unruly behaviour” during the passage of two farm Bills on “Black Sunday”. Banerjee accused the Centre of trying to create famine through these pieces of legislation.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said, “What the MPs did was right and we are proud of them. The Centre is conspiring to take away land from farmers and farm labourers. The landlords are being given all the powers.”

She added, “If the MPs want a division, they should be obliged. Having a majority doesn’t mean I will do whatever I want, bulldoze federal structure, sell whatever I want, bulldoze the state, take away power of farmers… this cannot go on.”

