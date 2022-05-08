Centre tormenting people, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of “tormenting” the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel.

The statement came in the wake of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder. She also accused the Centre of conducting a “great Indian loot” by hiking the prices of other essential commodities besides petrol, diesel, LPG.

“The Union government must immediately stop tormenting the people of India! By repeatedly increasing fuel prices, LPG prices & prices of essential commodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a ‘GreatIndianLoot’. People are being fooled (sic),” Banerjee said on Twitter.The price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to Rs 1,026 per cylinder in Kolkata.

Her party MP Shukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “Now, a domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will cost more than Rs 1,000 in Kolkata. If a family uses two cylinders a month, they will have to shell out Rs 2,000. With six hikes, domestic LPG prices have jumped by nearly Rs 200 in the last 12 months.”