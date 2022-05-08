scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Centre tormenting people, says Mamata Banerjee

The statement came in the wake of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder. She also accused the Centre of conducting a "great Indian loot" by hiking the prices of other essential commodities besides petrol, diesel, LPG.

By: Express News Serivce | Kolkata |
May 8, 2022 4:58:48 am
LPG price hike, LPG, Fuel price hike, Mamata banerjee, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of “tormenting” the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel.

The statement came in the wake of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder. She also accused the Centre of conducting a “great Indian loot” by hiking the prices of other essential commodities besides petrol, diesel, LPG.

“The Union government must immediately stop tormenting the people of India! By repeatedly increasing fuel prices, LPG prices & prices of essential commodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a ‘GreatIndianLoot’. People are being fooled (sic),” Banerjee said on Twitter.The price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to Rs 1,026 per cylinder in Kolkata.

More from Kolkata
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Her party MP Shukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “Now, a domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will cost more than Rs 1,000 in Kolkata. If a family uses two cylinders a month, they will have to shell out Rs 2,000. With six hikes, domestic LPG prices have jumped by nearly Rs 200 in the last 12 months.”

Best of Express Premium

A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?Premium
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right placePremium
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right place
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...Premium
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement