scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Centre should scrap GST if it can’t clear states’ dues: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Belpahari area of Jhargram district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader, the chief minister said the BJP-led government must either make the payment or the party must step down from the seat of power.

CM Mamata Banerjee cooks and serves food at a roadside stall during her visit to Belpahari in Jhargram district. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Centre should do away with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime if it is unable to clear the dues owed to the state.

Banerjee wondered if she would have to “beg” to get the dues cleared.

Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Belpahari area of Jhargram district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader, the chief minister said the BJP-led government must either make the payment or the party must step down from the seat of power.

“They are not releasing funds under MGNREGA scheme. BJP has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues… The Centre must scrap GST if it is not able to clear the state’s dues. They are not doing us any favour by giving us GST dues; it is people’s money that they have taken through GST,” she said at the birth anniversary programme of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

Banerjee said that she had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the matter. “We had agreed on implementing the GST; we thought the Centre would clear our dues. But now the Centre is taking away all money collected as GST but not giving us our dues.

“The Central government seems to have forgotten that getting the money back is our constitutional right,” the CM added.

“A year ago, I met the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and requested him, but nothing moved forward. Does he want me to fall on his feet and beg for our money? Why should we pay GST if the Centre is not clearing our dues?… If Centre can’t give us the money, we can also stop paying GST. The country is for the people, not for politicians. This is not BJP’s money, it is people’s money,” she said.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Banerjee said Union government is constitutionally bound to pay state for MGNREGA, the 100-day work scheme. “I would like to tell central government that releasing funds for 100-day work scheme is a constitutional norm. It is not an obligation, but a compulsion as law has been passed,” she said. —(With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 02:59:14 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Surprise Pick

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement