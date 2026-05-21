Centre provides Y category security to TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

The development comes at a time when security cover of TMC MPs, including Abhishek Banerjee has been reduced.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataUpdated: May 21, 2026 03:47 AM IST
Centre provides Y category security to TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Y category security to TMC Lok Sabha MP, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Y category security, Indian express news, current affairsFollowing the change, Dastidar took to her social media to post about her political journey and commitment to the party. “Knew them since ‘76, rewarded for four decades of loyalty,” she wrote in Bengali on her Facebook page.
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The Centre has provided Y category security to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar after a review of her threat profile, sources said, adding the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the CISF security cover to the Lok Sabha MP from Barasat.

The development comes amid significant changes in the party’s parliamentary leadership, with party supremo Mamata Banerjee replacing her with Kalyan Banerjee as the TMC chief whip for the Lok Sabha after the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

Following the change, Dastidar took to her social media to post about her political journey and commitment to the party. “Knew them since ‘76, rewarded for four decades of loyalty,” she wrote in Bengali on her Facebook page.

Dastidar was made the chief whip for the party in Lok Sabha after Banerjee had a tiff with Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in August last year.

Y category security is a protective cover granted to individuals facing a moderate level of threat. The category provides a security cover with about eight to 11 personnel, which typically includes one to two commandos, along with armed police officers and personal security officers.

Notably, the development comes at a time when security cover of TMC MPs, including Abhishek Banerjee has been reduced.

A four-time MP, Dastidar has courted several controversies during the Narada sting operation case and the Park Street rape case.

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During her political career, Dastidar has played a key role in the party organisation and has been one of the oldest confidantes of Banerjee.

 

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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