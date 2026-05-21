Centre provides Y category security to TMC Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Following the change, Dastidar took to her social media to post about her political journey and commitment to the party. “Knew them since ‘76, rewarded for four decades of loyalty,” she wrote in Bengali on her Facebook page.

The Centre has provided Y category security to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar after a review of her threat profile, sources said, adding the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the CISF security cover to the Lok Sabha MP from Barasat.

The development comes amid significant changes in the party’s parliamentary leadership, with party supremo Mamata Banerjee replacing her with Kalyan Banerjee as the TMC chief whip for the Lok Sabha after the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

Following the change, Dastidar took to her social media to post about her political journey and commitment to the party. “Knew them since ‘76, rewarded for four decades of loyalty,” she wrote in Bengali on her Facebook page.