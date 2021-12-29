Centre not giving national tag to Gangasagar Mela: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the central government of not approving the national tag to Gangasagar Mela. Banerjee is on a three-day trip to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to review the preparation for the fair which will be held from January 8 to January 16.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple in Sagar Island, the chief minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair.

“We have requested the Centre several times to approve the national tag to Gangasagar Mela. But our request has been turned down. I also wrote a letter in this regard but received no reply. At a time when Kumbh Mela is being given so much importance by the Centre, the Gangasagar mela is not being accorded its due recognition,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister further said, “Gangasagar mela is similar to Kumbh Mela in stature. Lakhs of pilgrims come here for a holy dip every year. The Centre deprived the West Bengal government of funds for development of the fair. If Kumbh is a pilgrimage site, so is Gangasagar. Why should there be a discrimination by the Centre? After a long struggle, Durga Puja has received UNESCO’s heritage tag. We hope the Gangasagar Mela, too, gets a national tag some day.”

Banerjee said that her government has worked hard to develop the transportation system and infrastructure in the South 24 Parganas district and in Sagar Island.

“This area suffered heavy damage after cyclones Amphan and Yaas. Our government developed the area all over again. There was hardly any financial assistance from the Centre. Though it will take some time, we will develop the area even more in the coming days,” she added.

The chief minister said there was a need to follow Covid-19 norms and protocols to hold the annual fair successfully. She asked pilgrims to wear masks and directed her government officials to take steps to ensure the fair is eco-friendly and plastic-free.

On Wednesday, she will hold a review meeting in the district and oversee preparations for the fair.