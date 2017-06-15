Centre must waive farm loans, not leave it to states: Mamata Banerjee

“GOI (Government of India) must waive farmer loans throughout the country. When the farmers are agitating, GOI cannot be silent. This farmer distress is the effect of demonetisation. An assurance was given by the ruling party and now they must fulfil their commitment without trying to pass the buck to the states”, said West Bengal CM. “GOI (Government of India) must waive farmer loans throughout the country. When the farmers are agitating, GOI cannot be silent. This farmer distress is the effect of demonetisation. An assurance was given by the ruling party and now they must fulfil their commitment without trying to pass the buck to the states”, said West Bengal CM.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Centre must waive farm loans across the country and not pass the buck to the states. The comments from Mamata came after the Centre extended interest subsidy on short-term crop loans.

“GOI (Government of India) must waive farmer loans throughout the country. When the farmers are agitating, GOI cannot be silent. This farmer distress is the effect of #DeMonetisation. An assurance was given by the ruling party and now they must fulfil their commitment without trying to pass the buck to the states,” the chief minister tweeted.

The Congress has been demanding loan waivers for farmers following the farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in the death of five farmers.

The Centre, which is on the back foot following the incident, said it would not partake in state’s fiscal leverage in waiving farm loans and the cost has to be borne by the states. With the Trinamool Congress joining the bandwagon, the Opposition parties’ demand for loan waiver for farmers is likely to get a boost.

Meanwhile, Mamata thanked her administration for donating 60,000 bottles of blood in 15 days. “On #WorldBloodDonorDay my gratitude to #Bengal admin, police & @AITCofficial workers. 60,000 bottles of blood donated in 15 days. Often scarcity of blood in summer. So camps organised across #Bengal. A great effort. We all must #GiveBloodSaveLife #WorldBloodDonorDay,” Mamata tweeted.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App