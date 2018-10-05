Centre must cut fuel prices by Rs 10 per litre: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata’s comments came after the Centre announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol and diesel prices by reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asking oil companies to absorb another Rs 1. Mamata’s comments came after the Centre announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol and diesel prices by reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asking oil companies to absorb another Rs 1.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the central government should slash fuel prices by at least Rs 10 per litre and withdraw the cess on petroleum products.

Mamata’s comments came after the Centre announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol and diesel prices by reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asking oil companies to absorb another Rs 1.

“The central government must slash fuel prices by Rs 10 at least. This government at the Centre is not worried about the well-being of common people. They are only interested about the welfare of their party (BJP),” the chief minister said while addressing a programme in Siliguri.

“The Centre should also withdraw the cess on petroleum products. Fuel price hikes always have a negative effect on the prices of essential commodities. Therefore it is important that petrol and diesel prices be slashed,” she added.

The Mamata government had last month reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1 per litre.

Meanwhile, the state Congress on Thursday tweeted, “The Modi Sarkar increased excise duty on petrol by 111% & diesel by 343% in the last 4 years. So basically, this price cut of Rs. 2.50 per litre is just an eye wash by the govt”.

