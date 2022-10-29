Centre is trying to interfere in states’ functioning: TMC

Taking strong exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement seeking a uniform law and order policy for all states, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said the Centre was trying to interfere in the functioning of state governments and that such a move was aimed at destroying the federal structure of the country.

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of using central agencies to corner the Opposition-ruled states, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “Law and order is a state subject. But without discussing the matter with the states, the

Centre is imposing its decisions on them. From extending the jurisdiction of the BSF to opening more branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Centre is trying to interfere in the functioning of the state governments.”

After losing out its political allies over the years, the BJP is using central agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, Income Tax and others as political tools to counter the opposition parties or opposition-ruled states, he alleged.

“The Centre wants to establish its hold in states by such moves. It is an unfortunate decision which goes against the fabric of our federal structure,” Sen further said.

Shah on Thursday had said that states should have a uniform law and order policy as certain crimes like cross-border terrorism and cybercrimes transcend regional and international boundaries. Shah also said that each state would have an NIA office by 2024 to counter terror activities.

Defending the Centre’s decision, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “West Bengal has become a safe haven for terrorists. Terror activities have increased over the last 15 years. The Centre has no intention to compromise with the country’s internal security.”

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio in West Bengal, is yet to respond to Shah’s remark.