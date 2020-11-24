‘Centre has failed on every front’: Cong, Left hold joint rally against price rise

Biman Bose.(File)

To strengthen their electoral alliance, Left Front and Congress leaders along with hundreds of workers on Monday took out a rally here in solidarity with a nation-wide general strike on November 26 against price rise, privatisation of PSUs and a host of other policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The strike has been called by Left parties.

The rally, which was taken out from Esplanade to Hedua Park in north Kolkata, drew a huge number of party supporters.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya and others led the rally and criticised the Central government for its inability to reduce price rise and stop privatisation of PSUs.

“The Central government has failed to live up to people’s aspirations and ushered in bad governance. From price rise to privatisation of PSUs to giving birth to farmers’ crisis, the Centre has failed in every aspect. Therefore, it is the need of the hour for the people to raise their voice against this government and make our general strike a success,” said Bose.

Youth and student leaders from both parties carried torches and appealed to people to support the strike.

The Congress and the Left Front are yet to decide on their poll tie-up for the upcoming Assembly polls. Bose on Sunday said the Left parties are yet to hold discussions among themselves on the proposed alliance with the Congress.

The senior Left leader was speaking after presiding over a meeting with several parties that form the Left Front. “The discussion on alliance among ourselves will be only after November 26-27,” he said.

