Centre flags Maoist threat, Bengal issues red alert in Junglemahal

THE West Bengal government has issued red alert in “Junglemahal” districts of West Bengal. The move comes after intelligence inputs from the Centre pointed out that Maoists have become active again. The area comprising Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts is still colloquially referred to as “Jungle Mahal”.

Sources said that as there is a possibility of Maoist attacks in this region, leaders of the ruling TMC have started making requests that their security cover be increased. In Bankura district, police sources said five Trinamool leaders of Ranibandh block have submitted written requests with the Bankura Superintendent of Police seeking personal security.

However, the Bankura district police are yet to confirm this development.

Last month, Maoists called a bandh in Jhargram that was successful. Afterwards, the state administration stepped up vigil and state Director-General of Police Manoj Malaviya also visited Junglemahal districts.

The state government also canceled all leaves of policemen. Search operation was carried out for 15 days in a row and strict surveillance was directed. Police sources said DGP Malaviya met officers in Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and directed them to keep a close watch on outsiders.

On Sunday, the DGP met senior police officers in Bankura. IG (West) Sanjay Singh, DIG (Bankura) Sunil Chowdhury and and Superintendent Dhritiman Sarkar were present. Sources said the DG instructed them to be extra vigilant as posters allegedly put up by Maoists had cropped up in Junglemahal recently. He directed the officers to find out who was behind the incident.

Later in the day, Malviya reached in Purulia after 5 pm. The DGP held multiple meetings on various issues including law and order situation and crime.

According to police sources, Maoist activity has increased in Junglemahal districts recently.