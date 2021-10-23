Centre failed to provide free vaccines to citizens: TMC MP

THE TMC on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “celebrating” the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone, claiming that the Centre “failed to provide universal free vaccines to citizens.”

Party MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy claimed that the Centre’s decision to export Covid-19 vaccines “slowed down the overall inoculation process”.

Contending that the target could have been achieved earlier, Roy said, “The entire vaccination process slowed down after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to export vaccines to other countries. The vaccination drive picked up again following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country achieving the 100-crore vaccination milestone is good but it could have been done much earlier. Also universal free vaccination was not carried out. Many had to pay for their vaccines in private hospitals.”

The comments from the TMC leader came after PM Modi, while addressing the nation on Friday, said the vaccination programme was “science-born, science-driven and science-based”. The PM said there was no “VIP culture” in the vaccination drive and a science-based approach was adopted in the inoculation process.

“The WHO is yet to give clearance to the Indian-made Covaxin. PM Modi should address this issue,” claimed Roy.

The country on Thursday achieved the milestone of administering 100-crore Covid vaccination jabs since the drive began in January.