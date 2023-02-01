Centre confusing people over CAA: CM

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of confusing people in the name of implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Banerjee also hit out at the Centre for sending central teams to West Bengal to look into the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme.

Addressing a government programme in Malda district, Banerjee said, “In the name of implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they are confusing the people. We have been taking care of the Matua community for a long time. However, when elections are near, the BJP reaches out to them and says that they are their friends.

They talk about implementing CAA. All they do is confuse them further.”

Matuas belong to the Scheduled Caste Namasudra community that migrated to India in droves during Partition and after the Bangladesh Liberation war of 1971. Getting Indian citizenship has been their longstanding demand which the BJP promised to implement had it won the Assembly election in West Bengal.

The CAA aims at granting citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, the Centre is yet to frame rules under the Act.

Targeting the Centre for sending central teams to probe implementation of various schemes, the chief minister said, “The Centre takes money from the states. In return, they provide our shares in implementing various schemes. It is done in a 60:40 ratio. Instead of implementing the social welfare schemes, they are sending central teams. In reality, they have done nothing for the people. Today, politics is being done more than looking after the economy. How many central teams have been sent to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where several scams were reported?”

She added, “The central government is jealous. This (mid-day meal) concerns children. Here, there is 30 per cent minority population. Our job is to look after their welfare. If a small incident takes place, they send central teams here. The Centre has stopped scholarship for minority communities. We have given 1 crore 20 lakh scholarships to children from this background. Their leaders are busy indulging in a smear campaign against the state government.”

Banerjee once again accused the central government of not releasing the state’s dues. “You (Centre) owe over Rs 1 lakh crore to Bengal, give us our dues. They are only interested in taking money from us and not giving our dues. Till now, the Centre has not released funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme,” she said.

Referring to river erosion in Malda and Murshidabad districts, Banerjee said, “Our biggest challenge now is to curb river erosion. The Centre is not looking into this anymore. We are supposed to get Rs 700 crore from them.”