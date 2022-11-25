scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Centre clears Rs 8,200 crore for Bengal under rural housing scheme

This financial year, the Central government stopped releasing money to the state under various schemes, including MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana, over allegations of rampant corruption at the lower level.

Mamata Banerjee, MGNREGA scheme, MGNREGA funds, PMGAY, rural housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsBanerjee is going to Delhi on December 5. She had already sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has cleared Rs 8,200 crore for West Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, less than two weeks ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s New Delhi visit.

This financial year, the Central government stopped releasing money to the state under various schemes, including MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana, over allegations of rampant corruption at the lower level.

CM Banerjee has repeatedly accused the BJP of “cheap politics” demanding that due money be released. A senior Rural Development Department official said, “Just before the panchayat elections, we will be able to build houses for at least 11 lakh families. It is a great relief for us.”

Banerjee is going to Delhi on December 5. She had already sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

According to the Chief Minister’s office, Banerjee is going to meet the PM to demand central dues.

More from Kolkata

Sources in the state government said that the Central government cleared siginificant amount of dues in last two weeks. “Last week, the Centre had cleared around Rs 350 crore for rural roads. They also cleared Rs 8,000 crore in dues against the GST,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:43:25 am
Next Story

BJP minority wing leader back in TMC: ‘Was forced to join via NIA notice’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close