Centre clears Rs 8,200 crore for Bengal under rural housing scheme

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has cleared Rs 8,200 crore for West Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, less than two weeks ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s New Delhi visit.

This financial year, the Central government stopped releasing money to the state under various schemes, including MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana, over allegations of rampant corruption at the lower level.

CM Banerjee has repeatedly accused the BJP of “cheap politics” demanding that due money be released. A senior Rural Development Department official said, “Just before the panchayat elections, we will be able to build houses for at least 11 lakh families. It is a great relief for us.”

Banerjee is going to Delhi on December 5. She had already sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, Banerjee is going to meet the PM to demand central dues.

Sources in the state government said that the Central government cleared siginificant amount of dues in last two weeks. “Last week, the Centre had cleared around Rs 350 crore for rural roads. They also cleared Rs 8,000 crore in dues against the GST,” he said.