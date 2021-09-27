Centre blocked CM’s Rome trip since she is more popular than Modi: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Centre had denied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his aunt, permission for a trip to Rome because she was now more popular than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Diamond Harbour MP made the comment at a public meeting organised at Jadu Babur Bazar as part of the chief minister’s Bhabanipur by-poll campaign. The election is scheduled for September 30.

“Mamata Banerjee was invited to attend a global peace meet in Rome. Just because Mamata Banerjee has become more popular than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they [Centre] did not allow her to go. But one cannot stop her by denying her foreign trips,” said Abhishek.

On Saturday, the chief minister told reporters that the Centre did not give her permission to attend a global peace meeting in the Italian capital, where she was the only invitee from India, “out of jealousy”. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a one-line communique, said the “event is not commensurate for [attendance at] the level of chief minister.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek shared his party’s plans to put up a fight against the BJP in other states. “There are many political parties in the country but the TMC is the only party which has shown the courage to fight against outsiders. After failing to counter us with outside leaders, now the BJP is sending outside agencies to stop us. Send as many agencies as possible. We are not scared of your agencies. We have reached Tripura and Assam. Soon, we will go to Goa as well. Be prepared to face the TMC. We will go to every state where the BJP has a government,” said the MP.

Abhishek also lashed out at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for his comments about the judiciary. “@BjpBiplab is a DISGRACE to the entire nation! He shamelessly mocks Democracy, MOCKS the Hon’ble JUDICIARY and seemingly gets away with it! Will the SUPREME COURT take cognizance of his comments that reflect such grave disrespect?” he tweeted.

In a video clip, Deb was heard telling government officers to follow the directions of public representatives, and not the court, while implementing development projects.

“What kind of problem will this create in the system? They [government officers] say can’t take the risk, sir. This will be a contempt of court order. I want to know who has been sent to jail on contempt of court charges. This is not so easy to take someone to jail on contempt charges. Taking someone to jail required police but mind it police are under the chief minister,” said the Tripura chief minister.