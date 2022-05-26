scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Centre, Bengal govt fooling farmers on MSP: Yogendra Yadav

“The Centre is fooling farmers who cannot be looted and cheated anymore. Massive all India protests are building up to put an end to injustices meted out to farmers and they will be taken to a logical conclusion," Jai Kisan Andolon leader Yogendra Yadav said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: May 26, 2022 5:37:24 am
yogendra yadav msp farmers centreJai Kisan Andolan leaders Yogendra Yadav and Avik Saha in Kolkata. (Express Photo)

The BJP government at the Centre was fooling farmers about making a law on making minimum support price (MSP) a guarantee, Jai Kisan Andolon leader Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the eminent sociologist and Swaraj Abhiyan founder said, “The Centre is fooling farmers who cannot be looted and cheated anymore. Massive all India protests are building up to put an end to injustices meted out to farmers and they will be taken to a logical conclusion. This time, the protests will not just be in Delhi but in every state capital, district headquarters and block office.” Yadav also slammed West Bengal government for “not implementing the MSP regime for crops”.

Jai Kisan Andolon national president Avik Saha said, “The states are insensitive and insincere about protecting food security of people and income security of farmers. Either there is no policy or only on-paper policies which are never implemented. Bengal is a prime example of glib promises and inadequate delivery.”

Yadav added, “It is beyond comprehension as why no state government thinks of protecting the price of crops of farmers. While the Centre gives only on-paper MSP guarantee for 23 crops, state governments do not even consider giving such guarantee for other crops. The West Bengal government was given a draft law by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in September 2021 but it is a shame that it has not even acknowledged receiving the draft.”

