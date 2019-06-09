Centre and West Bengal reach out to Visva Bharati over Poush Mela

Both the Centre and the state government have reportedly contacted Visva Bharati in Shantiniketan, Birbhum district, after its authorities expressed their inability to host ‘Poush Mela’ this year. According to sources, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee contacted Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Bidyut Chakrabarty recently. Officials of the central government, too, reached out to him in this regard, the sources said.

The Visva Bharati authorities decided to abstain from taking the responsibility of hosting Poush Mela over their inability to conform to National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, putting a question mark over one of the major annual tourist attractions of the campus established by Rabindranath Tagore.

“Partha Chatterjee (state Education Minister) called enquiring about the university’s decision and offered help in organising the fair. He told the V-C that a team led by him would visit Santiniketan soon to discuss matters related to organising Poush Mela,” said a Visva Bharati official. According to university officials, the V-C also received calls from Delhi and senior central government ministers told him that they were willing to assist the university in organising the festival.

The three-day fair draws lakhs of people from across the world to Santiniketan every December. However, it has attracted criticism, especially in the past two years, for polluting the environment and the campus.

A petition by well-known environmental activist Subhas Dutta led to the NGT setting preconditions, including setting up solid waste and sewage treatment plants, which the university failed to comply to.

The 2016 judgment reprimanded the organisers for not being able to wind up the festival within three days. Till then, although the mela officially used to end after three days, stalls continued to do business for a fortnight. It was known locally as ‘Bhanga Mela’ (Broken Fair). The bench had also imposed certain restrictions on bursting of firecrackers, playing loud music and food stalls.