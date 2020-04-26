Central teams write to Bengal chief secy again

Sanjit Pandit , 28, Veterinary assitant Alipur Zoo during thermal screening of a person at Alipur zoo. Sanjit Pandit , 28, Veterinary assitant Alipur Zoo during thermal screening of a person at Alipur zoo.

Reiterating their displeasure with the state government, the two Inter-ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) on Saturday wrote three more letters to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, alleging lack of cooperation and withholding information related to coronavirus.

The Union government had sent the teams to review the state’s handling of the pandemic in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, and north Bengal.

While two letters were written Apurba Chandra, who heads the Kolkata team, another came from the north Bengal team. They reiterated their allegation that lockdown was not strictly followed in some parts.

Chandra wrote that the state government’s alleged stance that it cannot “waste” its officials to accompany IMCTs for field visits “was in complete violation to the Ministry of Home Affairs letter”.

“The IMCT has been in Kolkata since 10am on 20.04.2020. Four letters have been written by the IMCT to the state government till today. No response has been received to any of the letters. A hard copy of the presentation which was made on 23.04.2020 has also not been made available,” read one of the letters.

