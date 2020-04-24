Central teams visit hospitals, Rajarhat quarantine facility

The team at Rajarhat quarantine facility on Thursday. Express The team at Rajarhat quarantine facility on Thursday. Express

Members of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Thursday visited a COVID-19 designated hospital in Kolkata and a quarantine centre at Rajarhat to take stock of the West Bengal government’s preparedness to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Another IMCT team, which is also in the state, visited North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for the same purpose.

Led by Apurba Chandra, a senior bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence, the team visited the quarantine centre in Rajarhat and spent nearly an hour there interacting with staff, doctors and patients. Later in the afternoon, the team went to MR Bangur Hospital in south Kolkata where several COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

Sources said, the team visited the isolation ward for COVID-19 patients and also checked the hospital morgue. Team members interacted with doctors, staff, patients and other officials.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “The team members sought a detailed presentation from the state government on whether the level of testing in the state is adequate and enough ICU beds, oxygen supply and ventilators are available. They interacted with doctors and officials. They also enquired about the problems, if any, that the health staff are facing. They also gave some suggestions on how to make things better.”

The team in North Bengal, led by Vineet Joshi, a senior official of HRD ministry, met health officials, including the Jalpaiguri district’s chief medical officer and took stock of the situation.

CM Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Centre for sending teams to look into Bengal’s preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. A war of words broke out between the West Bengal and the Union governments over the arrival of two central teams in the state to assess the situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd