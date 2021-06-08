Central team visits parts of South 24 Parganas

A seven-member central team that is in West Bengal to inspect the damage caused by last month’s Cyclone Yaas split into two groups on Monday and toured different parts of the district of South 24 Parganas. While one group visited Patharpratima, the second team went to Basanti by road and then travelled to Gosaba on a boat.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team headed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Joint Secretary SK Shahi, which arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening, spoke to people in Patharpratima and Gosaba. The team will visit Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, and is scheduled to complete its assessment on Wednesday before returning to Delhi.