Central team visit: TMC sees ‘bid to malign state’; Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over mid-day meal scheme review

A WAR of words between political parties erupted on Tuesday over a central team’s ongoing visit to the state to look into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme.

While the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of making an attempt to hide another scam, the ruling party hit back by saying the saffron party is indulging in political vendetta to malign the image of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, who recently lodged a complaint with the Union education ministry seeking a visit of a central team, tweeted, “Central Inspection Team’s being led by WB Govt Officials to a few handpicked schools to review Mid Day Meal implementation. Result – Cooking staff wearing aprons & gloves. Neat & clean kitchen. They should randomly select the school & reach there abruptly to catch them off guard.”

The BJP leader added, “It’s like, in search of reality, you’re relying on those who are trying their best to cover up & conceal the truth. The cooking staff are instructed to play along. Their incentive – salary before time. This is WB; I won’t be surprised even if the schoolchildren were threatened.” He alleged that funds allocated for the mid-day meal scheme were diverted to other projects.

Criticising the Centre for sending its teams to the state, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The motive behind this is only to malign the image of the state government. They want to harass us and nothing more.

The Centre is yet to clear our dues. Instead, they send teams so that it finds another excuse to stop further payments. Despite such an attitude, the state government is running the mid-day meal scheme from its own exchequer.”

A 13-member central team on Monday started a review of the mid-day meal scheme in schools in the state. The joint review mission, comprising Union education ministry officials, a nutritionist, a UNICEF representative, along with PM Poshan Scheme Director

Advertisement

V Bhaskar, also held a meeting with state education department officials.

The Centre has recently allocated Rs 372 crore to the state under the PM Poshan scheme to provide nutritious food to school students. It also released an additional Rs 250 crore to the school education department for infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, in Haringhata of Nadia district, BJP workers, holding posters and placards, staged a protest before the central team members, demanding that they be allowed to accompany the team to find out the truth. The police, however, removed the crowd.