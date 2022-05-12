Central policies behind increase in healthcare costs: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that healthcare cost has spiked due to the Central government’s policies as it increases prices of nearly 800 medicines every six months. The CM, who presided over a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, instructed the private hospitals and nursing homes to admit those with the Swasthya Sathi cards or face action.

It was decided in the meeting police, district administration and youth clubs will organise blood donation camps to meet scarcity of blood, health department officials said.

“Covid infrastructure is enough to handle any infection outbreak in the state. The situation in some districts like Malda, South 24, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram need to be improved as vaccination rate there is below 90%. Even non-Covid treatment must be given properly and referral

cases must be reduced,” a senior official said.

The CM said that Su-Swastha Kendra service has improved and the work on infrastructure projects should move at fast pace, he added. Also, surprise visits will be paid by district magistrates, block development officials (BDOs), sub-divisional officers and others at the work sites. “The Swasthya Sathi card holders may have to take special permission for availing treatment outside the state. The money released under the scheme will be spent within the state only,” an official said.

Later, the CM said the Chief Secretary was asked to form a committee headed by him as what should be done on availing of treatment in other states.

The state government, she said, was ready to tackle the possible fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We have to continue wearing masks. There is nothing to worry about. There are only five (Covid) cases in hospitals, and four of them need oxygen support. We are ready to face the situation in case there is any fourth wave,” she said, adding that the state government has received a national award for its fight against malaria.

— With agency inputs