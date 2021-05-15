Central panel: Take suo motu cognisance of atrocities against SC-ST members, register FIRs

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets family members of those who had died during violence at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, on Thursday. (PTI)

Following a two-day visit to West Bengal, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday said the panel members have never witnessed such a large number atrocities being perpetuated on members of SC community after the Independence.

The three-member central team that arrived on Thursday met the SC/ST families of people who reportedly suffered in post-poll violence.

Commission chairman, who was heading the three-member central team, Bijay Shapla said: “We were shocked. We have never seen or heard of such incidents of atrocities on Scheduled Caste community members after Independence.”

On Thursday, a three-member team went to Milikpara of Burdwan city and Nabagram village of Jamalpur of Burdwan district. Today, they visited Sarisha of South 24 Parganas and Amdanga of North 24 Parganas where they met affected people from the community. They also met officials of the district and state administration after the visit.

Shapla said, “We have instructed the administration to take suo motu cognizance of the incidents and file FIRs in every case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. There is an environment of fear in the areas. In almost all cases, the affected people were attacked from other communities. We have also instructed that the rehabilitation process for those who have became homeless in these incidents should start within seven days.”

According to NCSC, it has already received many letters and complaints of atrocities against the Dalits in West Bengal after the result of the poll announced. After receiving multiple complaints, the Commission decided to send a team to inquire into the matter and submit a report to the central as well as to state governments.

After the election results were declared, BJP accused TMC of carrying out violence across the state. On May 7, after receiving complaints, a team from the Home Ministry had also visited West Bengal.