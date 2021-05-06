Central ministers inciting violence in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday accused the central ministers of inciting the post-poll violence that has erupted in the state after election results were declared on May 2. The violence has claimed the life of 16 people so far, the CM said.

Mamata also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the post-poll violence. She also promised to provide home guard jobs to the kin of five Cooch Behar firing victims.

The chief minister’s statement comes hours after a convoy of Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan was attacked in west Midnapore district. The minister accused “TMC goons” for orchestrating the attack. Muraleedharan was in Bengal to take stock of the post-poll violence that erupted after election results were declared on May 2.

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda has accused the TMC of targeting BJP workers in the state. “The attack by TMC workers on the convoy of Union Minister V Muralitharanji in West Midnapore is very condemnable. I said yesterday that the law and order in Bengal has completely collapsed. What will be the situation of the general public at a place where a Government of India Minister is attacked?” he tweeted.

“TMC-sponsored violence has been in full swing in West Bengal since the election results. The BJP workers are constantly being attacked. When thousands of people are fleeing to save lives, incidents of rape are happening, then the Freedom of Speech and Human Rights advocates are missing,” he added.

?????? ???????? ??? ???????? ?????? ??. ???????? ?? ?? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ???????????? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??????? ???????? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????? ??? ?? ??? ????? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ??????? ???? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???, ???? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ????? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, a four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) met senior state government offcials to take stock of the measures taken by the administration to contain the violence.

On May 2, hours after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won a resounding mandate in the Assembly polls, several incidents of violence were reported in the state and both the TMC and BJP accused each other of attacking their respective cadre and party offices.

The Centre has mounted pressure on the TMC government over the incidents, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Union Home Ministry seeking a report from its state counterpart. BJP president J P Nadda arrived in West Bengal on Tuesday and met families of some of the victims

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written twice to the state government, accusing it of not taking steps to stem the violence and have sought a report detailing the situation on the ground.