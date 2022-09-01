Central Kolkata roads closed ahead of rally celebrating Durga Puja UNESCO tag

All major roads of central Kolkata have been closed from Thursday morning ahead of the mega rally scheduled to begin at 2 pm Thursday to celebrate Durga Puja getting the UNESCO’s cultural heritage tag. The rally, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is set to take place from the iconic Jorasanko Thakurbari to Red Road.

According to the Kolkata police, Bhupen Bose Avenue, JM Avenue, Central Avenue, Vivekananda Road, K K Tagore Street, M G Road, BB Ganguly Street, G C Avenue, S N Banerjee Road, Lenin Sarani, Mayo Road, Outram Road, RR Avenue, JL Nehru Road, Dufferin Road, Hospital Road, Lovers lane, New Road, Kidderpore Road, Esplanade Row, Esplanade Ramp have been closed. The police announced that vehicle traffic may be diverted to arterial roads and feeder roads.

“Kolkata’s Durga Puja has been accorded the ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage Tag’ by UNESCO, which is a proud moment for all of us. In order to celebrate the honour bestowed on our Durga Puja, we have organised a mega rally on September 1. Our Durga Utsav, this year, is starting a month ahead. We will all get together and thank UNESCO. Everyone is invited to be part of the rally, which will begin at 2 pm from Jorasanko Thakurbari,” Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday.

Three stages have been set up for the programme: one main stage for the chief minister, ministers and UNESCO members, one for performing artistes and another for members of the Forum for Durgotsab and other dignitaries. Over 10 LED screens have been erected in the Esplanade area with seating arrangements for 12,000 people.

According to state administration sources, the rally is planned to be decorated with a colourful tableau, flex and banners. Many puja committees will participate in the rally with their own decorations. Local folk dancer troops will also be there, said sources.

Over 2,500 committees from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Salt Lake are expected to take part in the puja rally.

Banerjee had said: “For all those who have difficulty walking, we have made arrangements for your seating too. We will not just thank UNESCO, we will also thank the people of Bengal, the Durga Puja committees, the idol makers, and everyone else.”

“People of all religions, castes and creeds will be part of the event. We will all get together and celebrate as one because I believe, religion is personal, but festivals are for all,” she had added.