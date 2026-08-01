Census 2027 Self-Enumeration begins in West Bengal: Step-by-step guide to fill the online form

West Bengal starts Census 2027 Self-Enumeration: The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 has started in West Bengal. The citizens can now submit their household details online before census officials begin door-to-door visits.
The online self-enumeration window for the first phase of the Census will remain open till August 15. The people can fill in and submit their details through the official portal at se.census.gov.in.
The online self-enumeration form requires people to provide details such as household information, family members, education, occupation and residential address, along with other basic details required for the Census.
After this, the house-listing phase will be conducted from August 16 to September 14. During this phase, census officials will collect information on houses, household amenities and assets.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has launched the 16th Census at Salt Lake Irrigation Bungalow by completing his own Self-Enumeration. (Image: @cmowbgov/X)
How to fill the Census 2027 online form
According to the official website, the online self-enumeration process takes about 15-20 minutes to complete. Once the form is successfully submitted, a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) is generated for the respondent.
Here’s how to complete the online form, the information required and the key steps in the registration process:
Register: On the homepage, select your State/UT, enter the head of the household’s name, mobile number, email ID (optional, if applicable), complete the Captcha, and proceed.
Choose your language: Select your preferred language for filling the form.
Verify your mobile number: Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.
Enter your residence details: Select your district, enter your PIN code (optional), and provide details such as your village/town, locality and a nearby landmark. Click ‘Search’.
Mark your location: Locate and confirm your residence on the map.
Fill the questionnaire: Complete the House Listing and Housing Census questionnaire by entering the required household and family details.
Review your information: Check all the details carefully using the Preview option. You can edit any information at this stage.
Save as draft (optional): If you are not ready to submit, you can save the form as a draft and complete it before the deadline.
Submit the form: Once you have verified all the details, click ‘Final Submit’. No changes can be made after final submission.
Save your SE ID: After successful submission, an 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID), starting with the letter ‘H’, will be generated. The ID will also be sent to your registered mobile number via SMS and email (if provided). It is advisable to save or take a screenshot of the SE ID.
Forgot your SE ID? If needed, you can retrieve your SE ID later through the portal using your registered mobile number.
Self-Enumeration for Phase-I of Census 2027
9 Steps
From portal login to field validation
11-Digit SE ID
Generated on final submission (prefixed 'H')
Step-by-Step Process
1
Access & Initial Login
Access the portal at se.census.gov.in, select your State/UT and enter the Captcha to proceed. A laptop/desktop is recommended for better visibility when marking your house on the digital map.
2
Household Registration
Enter the Head of Household's name and register one mobile number per household. Email is optional, for receiving your Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID).
Important: Head of Household name cannot be changed once registered.
3
Language Selection & OTP Verification
Select your preferred language, then enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to verify and continue.
Important: Selected language cannot be changed afterwards.
4
Location Details of Residence
Select your District, enter PIN (optional), and the name of your Village/Town/Locality or nearby landmark. Click "Search".
5
Locating Residence on Map
Drag the red marker exactly onto your residence on the map and click "Save & Next" — this helps assign the SE data to the specific Houselisting Block (HLB) for enumerator confirmation.
6
Completing the Questionnaire
Fill in the Houselisting and Housing Census questionnaire — identical to the one used by enumerators — using Notes, Tooltips and FAQs for guidance. Each screen must be completed before moving forward.
7
Review Entered Data
Use the Preview screen to check all entries section-wise; editing is possible at this stage. You can also save your entries as a draft to finalise later.
8
Final Submission
Click "Final Submit" once satisfied — no further edits possible except by the Enumerator. A unique 11-digit SE ID (prefixed 'H') is generated and sent via SMS/Email; it can also be retrieved later via registered mobile number.
Submission must be completed before the State/UT's closing date, shown as a marquee; otherwise the Self-Enumeration is not considered complete.
9
Field Validation
When a Census Enumerator visits, share your SE ID. If it matches the ID on the Enumerator's device, your data is confirmed and accepted; if not, your household data is collected afresh.
Take a screenshot of your SE ID upon submission — it's needed for confirmation during the Enumerator's field visit.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More