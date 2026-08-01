Census 2027 Self-Enumeration begins in West Bengal: Step-by-step guide to fill the online form

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi completed his Self-Enumeration for Census 2027 as the Self-Enumeration exercise began. (Image: @lokbhavan_wb/X)

West Bengal starts Census 2027 Self-Enumeration: The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 has started in West Bengal. The citizens can now submit their household details online before census officials begin door-to-door visits.

The online self-enumeration window for the first phase of the Census will remain open till August 15. The people can fill in and submit their details through the official portal at se.census.gov.in.

The online self-enumeration form requires people to provide details such as household information, family members, education, occupation and residential address, along with other basic details required for the Census.

After this, the house-listing phase will be conducted from August 16 to September 14. During this phase, census officials will collect information on houses, household amenities and assets.