‘Will not tolerate violence, intimidation in polls’: CEC warns of ‘strictest action’ as EC full bench wraps up 3-day poll review visit to Bengal

Asserting that the Election Commission (EC) has “zero tolerance for violence and voter intimidation”, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday warned of strict action against anyone, including political figures and poll officials, found to be involved in poll violence in West Bengal. He also said that the EC is committed to maintaining the “purity” of voters’ list, calling “pure electoral rolls “the bedrock of democracy”.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata as the full bench of the EC, comprising CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, wrapped up its three-day visit to the state to review preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections, the CEC said, “We have reviewed the law and order condition in the state and the entire government, led by its chief secretary and the DGP, has assured the Commission that the election will remain free of violence and intimidation… The EC has zero tolerance for violence and voter intimidation. Any person, including political figures, who engages in such acts against voters or election staff will face strict action.”

Stating that the EC has issued a clear directive to the state administration, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and District Collectors, to ensure a level playing field, Kumar said, “The Election Commission wants to assure every voter of West Bengal that in the election process, every officer regardless of their rank will work strictly according to the law, rules, and the directions of the Election Commission. If any negligence is shown in this regard, then against that person, the strictest action will be taken against them.”

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in which names of over 60 lakh people have been put under scrutiny, Kumar said, “There are certain cases of adjudication which are being processed by learned judicial officers… They are taking decisions on the eligibility of electors in line with Article 326. As far as the voters’ list is concerned, the final list came out on February 28 in accordance with the Representation of the People’s Act and the orders of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).”

“On examination of the draft list, it was found that a large number of cases were pending for a decision, and based on the orders of the honourable Supreme Court, these cases have been referred to learned judicial officers for adjudication,” he added without clarifying whether the cases of adjudication will be completed before the Assembly elections in the state.

“Logical Discrepancy cases were flagged off in all 12 states where the SIR exercise was held. The cases where voters remained unmapped with the 2002 rolls, whether deliberate or by mistake, were scanned by BLOs with the help of documents provided,” the CEC said, rejecting claims that LD cases were introduced only for West Bengal.

Following the February 28 publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls, the EC will also upload supplementary voter lists on its website in due course and keep updating them, he added.

Calling pure electoral rolls “a bedrock of democracy”, Kumar said the EC aimed to ensure all genuine voters retain their right to vote while making certain that no ineligible voters got included in the list.

When asked about the likely number of phases in which the Assembly elections will be held, the CEC refused to divulge. “Maharashtra (election) was done in one phase. In West Bengal election, the number of poll phases will depend on the law and order preparedness of the state machinery. We will decide on the number of phases of polls after reaching Delhi and discussing the outcome of meetings held during the last two days,” he said.

Using the slogan ‘Chunao porbo, Paschimbanger gorbo’ (Festival of election is Bengal’s pride), Kumar appealed to voters to ensure that polling takes place in an atmosphere free from violence and intimidation.

100% webcasting during polling

Meanwhile, in a move to bolster public confidence, the CEC announced that for the first time, West Bengal would see 100 per cent webcasting across all its approximately 80,000 polling stations.

“This is a major step to monitor any incidents and ensure the safety of the voters and the integrity of the polling process. A secure facility for depositing mobile phones will be available right outside the entrance of each polling station. This allows voters to safely leave their devices outside before entering the room to cast their vote,” said an official.

On Opp’s charge of partisanship, CEC refuses to comment

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday refused to comment on allegations of partisan behaviour by him and the Opposition’s plan to bring a motion in Parliament to impeach him.

“The EC operates according to the constitution and law, and does not respond to every political statement,” Kumar said.

“With regards to statements of certain political leaders, it may not be appropriate for the Election Commission to comment. India is a free democratic country, and every political leader has a right to say what he deems fit,” he added.

A day ago, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya accused Gyanesh Kumar of shouting at her and disrespecting women when she raised the issue of deletion of voters in the SIR exercise during a meeting between the EC and a TMC delegation in Kolkata. Last week, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Gyanesh Kumar had behaved “very badly” with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she had gone to meet the Chief Election Commissioner and his two deputies in New Delhi in February.