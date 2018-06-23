CBI transfers officer probing Saradha, Narada cases

As per sources, the CBI will also depute some officers who are well conversant with technology, money laundering and financial crime at Kolkata branch. As per sources, the CBI will also depute some officers who are well conversant with technology, money laundering and financial crime at Kolkata branch.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday transferred Abhay Singh, a 2002 batch IPS officer, to Ranchi.

While Singh, who was the SP of Anti-Corruption branch, has been transferred to Ranchi, PK Panigrahi, who was the SP of Narada Case, has been given the additional charge of Anti-Corruption branch.

“It’s a routine transfer. Seven to eight officers from 15 different zones across India have been transferred,” an official told The Indian Express.

Sources in the CBI, however, said that Singh was the only officer to be transferred from Kolkata.

Singh was connected to a lot of cases such as the Saradha, Narada chit fund scams.

As per sources, the CBI will also depute some officers who are well conversant with technology, money laundering and financial crime at Kolkata branch.

The move comes days after the visit of the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

He was in Kolkata on a two-day visit on Tuesday to review probes into various ponzi schemes.

During the meeting, it was decided that few more officers will be inducted into the investigation of chit-fund cases.

Asthana has also asked the officials to wrap up the probes as soon as possible and keep in touch with the legal team of CBI Delhi.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App