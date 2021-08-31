CBI teams visit 3 places for Bengal post-poll violence investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday visited two places in Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district, Santiniketan in Birbhum district, and Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district in connection with its investigation into alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Sources said an agency team visited the homes of two BJP workers killed in the violence in Sitalkuchi. The Opposition party has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the violence, and claimed that several of its workers were killed while thousands were displaced. The team examined the places where the bodies were found, and investigators also spoke to the family members of the victims.

Another CBI team went to Santiniketan where a TMC worker allegedly raped a BJP supporter. The agency spoke to officers at the Santiniketan police station about the developments in the case. A CBI team also visited Jagddal to investigate the murder of a youth, identified as Akash Yadav, who was shot dead on May 2, the day of the election results.

Meanwhile, the CBI received the mobile phone of a BJP worker killed by suspected TMC workers in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area on May 2. Abhijit Sarkar’s brother Biswajit submitted the phone at the CBI office in Bidhannagar’s CGO Complex.

While entering the CBI office, Biswajit told reporters that he had kept the mobile hidden from the police. “This mobile was his [Abhijit’s] personal mobile number. It has evidence against several people. His last statement was also recorded using the mobile. He left this phone at home, the day when he was dragged from the house. We kept it hidden from the police and now we are handing it over to the CBI. Abhijit was sure that he will be killed,” said Biswajit.

Last week, Biswajit accused two police officials of pressuring him to sign a blank paper following his brother’s death. He identified the officials when they arrived at the CBI headquarters in the city on being summoned.

The CBI has so far arrested two people in Nadia district and registered 28 FIRs in connection with its probe. It is investigating cases of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, and sexual assault that were reported during the alleged post-poll violence. The agency is investigating these cases on the order of the Calcutta High Court, and has to submit its report by September end. At present, four CBI teams are travelling to the alleged crime scenes.