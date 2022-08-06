scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

CBI summons TMC’s Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

A few days back, the central agency had conducted searches at 13 locations, including in Kolkata and Birbhum district, on the premises of two persons believed to be close associates of Mondal.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 6, 2022 3:34:43 am
Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal

The CBI has summoned Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with an ongoing probe into an cattle smuggling case.

Mondal has been asked to appear on Monday at the agency’s Nizam’s Palace office in Kolkata.

A few days back, the central agency had conducted searches at 13 locations, including in Kolkata and Birbhum district, on the premises of two persons believed to be close associates of Mondal.

During searches, Rs 17 lakh in cash, 10 mobile phones, pen drives, hard discs, locker keys and several incriminating documents were recovered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Mondal, who has been with the TMC since its inception in 1998, is considered to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He is said to enjoy more clout in the state than many MLAs or even ministers.

In September 2020, the CBI had filed a case against Satish Kumar, a Border Security Force commandant, and several others in connection with the illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

Mondal’s name had cropped up during the investigation and the CBI has questioned him earlier too. The CBI said in the FIR that Satish Kumar was posted as Commandant of BSF’s 36 Battalion in Malda district from December 2015 to April 2017.

It is alleged that during this period, more than 20,000 cows were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border.

More from Kolkata

According to the FIR, the seizure lists were “prepared arbitrarily, categorising the breed and size of the animals with an intention to reduce the upset price of the cattle during auctions”. This was done in connivance with officials of the BSF and customs and traders such as Enamul Haque, Anarul Sk and Md Gulam Mustafa. The cattle were auctioned immediately (within 24 hours of seizure), claimed the CBI.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 03:34:43 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement