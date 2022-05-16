scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
CBI summons TMC MLA for probe into BJP activist’s case

By: PTI | Kolkata |
May 16, 2022 4:34:00 pm
The CBI had registered a case in the matter last August on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which tasked the agency to probe incidents of murder and rape in the aftermath of the elections. (Representational)

The CBI, which is probing cases of post-poll violence, has summoned TMC MLA Paresh Pal in connection with its investigation into the murder of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, a senior official said on Monday.

The legislator has been asked to appear before CBI sleuths at its city office on Wednesday, he said. “Pal has been served a notice to appear before our officers in Kolkata on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the murder of Abhijit Sarkar,” the officer stated.

Several calls made to the TMC leader for his reaction went unanswered. Sarkar’s family had alleged that Pal was responsible for the murder.

The BJP activist was killed in Kankurgachi area on May 2 last year, shortly after results of West Bengal assembly elections were announced.

The CBI had registered a case in the matter last August on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which tasked the agency to probe incidents of murder and rape in the aftermath of the elections.

