CBI sending summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle smuggling scam

August 9, 2022 12:50:17 pm
CBI is sending its officers to serve summons to senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal at his residence in Bolpur on Tuesday to appear before it in the city in connection with the ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling scam, an official of the agency said.
Mondal, who had skipped meeting CBI officers on Monday citing health reasons and went to a government hospital, will be asked him to appear before the central agency’s sleuths on Wednesday, he said.
CBI officers are going to his Bolpur residence to serve the notice to ensure that Mondal has received the summons personally and cannot say that he did not receive the communication, the official told PTI.
“The necessary notice will be served to Anubrata Mondal today. We have asked him to come to our Nizam Palace office in the city on Wednesday morning at around 11 am,” the official told PTI.
Subscriber Only Stories
This will be the 10th time that the TMC Birbhum president is being summoned by CBI in connection with the scam.
Last time the central probe agency had summoned Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president, was on August 5 to appear before it on Monday. But he had sent an e-mail on Sunday expressing his inability to appear it due to a medical check-up.
After doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital said that he did not require hospitalisation and suffers from some chronic diseases, Mondal left for his Bolpur residence on Monday evening itself.
Two CBI officers had gone to Mondal’s Chinar Park residence in the city on Monday evening, but the TMC leader left for Bolpur by then.
Mondal has been questioned twice by the central agency, which in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. His bodyguard Saigal Hossain has been arrested by the probe agency.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
