scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

CBI sending summons to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cattle smuggling scam

This will be the 10th time that the TMC Birbhum president is being summoned by CBI in connection with the scam.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
August 9, 2022 12:50:17 pm
anubrata mondalAnubrata Mondal has been questioned twice by the central agency, which has conducted raids at various locations in connection with the case. (File)

CBI is sending its officers to serve summons to senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal at his residence in Bolpur on Tuesday to appear before it in the city in connection with the ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling scam, an official of the agency said.

Mondal, who had skipped meeting CBI officers on Monday citing health reasons and went to a government hospital, will be asked him to appear before the central agency’s sleuths on Wednesday, he said.

CBI officers are going to his Bolpur residence to serve the notice to ensure that Mondal has received the summons personally and cannot say that he did not receive the communication, the official told PTI.

“The necessary notice will be served to Anubrata Mondal today. We have asked him to come to our Nizam Palace office in the city on Wednesday morning at around 11 am,” the official told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

This will be the 10th time that the TMC Birbhum president is being summoned by CBI in connection with the scam.

Last time the central probe agency had summoned Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president, was on August 5 to appear before it on Monday. But he had sent an e-mail on Sunday expressing his inability to appear it due to a medical check-up.

After doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital said that he did not require hospitalisation and suffers from some chronic diseases, Mondal left for his Bolpur residence on Monday evening itself.

Advertisement

Two CBI officers had gone to Mondal’s Chinar Park residence in the city on Monday evening, but the TMC leader left for Bolpur by then.

More from Kolkata

Mondal has been questioned twice by the central agency, which in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. His bodyguard Saigal Hossain has been arrested by the probe agency.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:50:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

5

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement