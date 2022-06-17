scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Teacher recruitment scam: CBI searches office of Bengal secondary education board

The move came days after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed his displeasure over the progress of CBI investigations into all cases, including the probe into the SSC recruitment scam case ordered by him.

By: Express News Serivce | Kolkata |
Updated: June 17, 2022 12:55:29 am
Sources said the raids were conducted after the WBBSE president failed to appear despite issuing repeated summons.

The CBI on Thursday conducted raids at the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the houses of senior WBBSE officers as part of their investigation into the alleged illegal appointments in state-sponsored and -aided schools.

The move came days after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed his displeasure over the progress of CBI investigations into all cases, including the probe into the SSC recruitment scam case ordered by him. According to a senior agency officer, a six-member team carried out searches at the WBBSE’s Salt Lake office and questioned staff.

Later in the day, raids were conducted at the houses of former West Bengal School Service Commission adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha and WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly. Sources said the raids were conducted after the WBBSE president failed to appear despite issuing repeated summons.

