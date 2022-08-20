CBI searches ‘Anubrata’s rice mill’ for leads

THE CBI on Friday raided a rice mill allegedly belonging to Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur and claimed to have found several important leads and luxurious cars on the mill campus, said sources in the central probe agency.

They said an SUV that Mondal, now in CBI custody in an alleged cattle smuggling case, used to travel from Birbhum to Kolkata was also found on the campus of Bhole Bam rice mill.

Initially, mill guards stopped the CBI team from entering the premises, and it took the agency sleuths 40 minutes to convince the guards and enter the premises, said sources.

CBI sources said the team has collected important leads during the raid and have been working on them to verify their veracity. Officials also found five luxurious cars parked on the mill campus and had been verifying their ownership, said sources.

According to CBI sources, the mill, spread over 45 bighas, was purchased in the name of Mondal’s late wife Chabi and their daughter Sukanya in 2013.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons, a Bolpur resident, who identified himself as Prabir Mondal, claimed that he owned one of the five vehicles parked on the mill campus. Prabir Mondal further claimed that he had given the vehicle worth

Rs 46 lakh to Anubrata for securing a tender floated by the state government, and then he also paid Rs 5 crore in cash to Anubrata’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain, who used to collect money for the TMC leader. Prabir Mondal, however, alleged that after he didn’t get the tender, as was promised by Anubrata, he asked the TMC leader to return the money and his vehicle, but Anubrata refused and threatened to implicate him in criminal cases.

Asked about Prabir Mondal’s claim, CBI officials said that they had taken note of his allegations and would verify it. If anyone has a specific complaint, he should inform CBI, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress continued to throw its weight behind Anubrata.

“In Partha Chatterjee’s case, money was recovered from his close aide (Arpita Mukherjee), but Anubrata’s case is different and that is the reason why TMC has not taken any serious decision on Mondal. Just because CBI is conducting raids doesn’t mean the person is guilty. CBI can go anywhere. It is just a way to highlight raids in the media. We have even seen in the past that many cases were filed and probes were started, but we have not seen any conviction,” said TMC senior leader Saugata Roy.

However, BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar said, “They cannot remove all in 40 minutes. The kind of money the TMC leaders have amassed, they can’t remove even if they get 40 days. The entire party is corrupt.”

On September 21, 2020, the CBI had registered a case against four accused, including Satish Kumar, who was the Commandant of the BSF’s 36 Battalion in Malda from December 19, 2015 to April 22, 2017. The FIR alleged that during Kumar’s tenure, the BSF seized more than 20,000 heads of cattle before they could be transported across the border, but the vehicles carrying the animals were not seized, and the people involved in the alleged illegal trade were not

apprehended.

According to the CBI, Mondal is directly involved in the case, and he was in touch with the main accused, Enamul Haque, through his bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The CBI arrested Anubrata, who had been dodging its repeated summons, on August 11 for allegedly not cooperating with the central agency in their probe into the alleged scam.