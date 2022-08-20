scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

CBI searches ‘Anubrata’s rice mill’ for leads

CBI sources said the team has collected important leads during the raid and have been working on them to verify their veracity. Officials also found five luxurious cars parked on the mill campus and had been verifying their ownership, said sources.

Birbhum: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers during a raid at a rice mill, allegedly belonging to arrested Anubrata Mandal for his connection in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scam, in Birbhum, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

THE CBI on Friday raided a rice mill allegedly belonging to Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur and claimed to have found several important leads and luxurious cars on the mill campus, said sources in the central probe agency.

They said an SUV that Mondal, now in CBI custody in an alleged cattle smuggling case, used to travel from Birbhum to Kolkata was also found on the campus of Bhole Bam rice mill.

Also Read |My daughter cleared school job exam: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal

Initially, mill guards stopped the CBI team from entering the premises, and it took the agency sleuths 40 minutes to convince the guards and enter the premises, said sources.

CBI sources said the team has collected important leads during the raid and have been working on them to verify their veracity. Officials also found five luxurious cars parked on the mill campus and had been verifying their ownership, said sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

According to CBI sources, the mill, spread over 45 bighas, was purchased in the name of Mondal’s late wife Chabi and their daughter Sukanya in 2013.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons, a Bolpur resident, who identified himself as Prabir Mondal, claimed that he owned one of the five vehicles parked on the mill campus. Prabir Mondal further claimed that he had given the vehicle worth
Rs 46 lakh to Anubrata for securing a tender floated by the state government, and then he also paid Rs 5 crore in cash to Anubrata’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain, who used to collect money for the TMC leader. Prabir Mondal, however, alleged that after he didn’t get the tender, as was promised by Anubrata, he asked the TMC leader to return the money and his vehicle, but Anubrata refused and threatened to implicate him in criminal cases.

Political Pulse |After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Asked about Prabir Mondal’s claim, CBI officials said that they had taken note of his allegations and would verify it. If anyone has a specific complaint, he should inform CBI, said the officials.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress continued to throw its weight behind Anubrata.

“In Partha Chatterjee’s case, money was recovered from his close aide (Arpita Mukherjee), but Anubrata’s case is different and that is the reason why TMC has not taken any serious decision on Mondal. Just because CBI is conducting raids doesn’t mean the person is guilty. CBI can go anywhere. It is just a way to highlight raids in the media. We have even seen in the past that many cases were filed and probes were started, but we have not seen any conviction,” said TMC senior leader Saugata Roy.

However, BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar said, “They cannot remove all in 40 minutes. The kind of money the TMC leaders have amassed, they can’t remove even if they get 40 days. The entire party is corrupt.”

Advertisement
Must Read |TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’

On September 21, 2020, the CBI had registered a case against four accused, including Satish Kumar, who was the Commandant of the BSF’s 36 Battalion in Malda from December 19, 2015 to April 22, 2017. The FIR alleged that during Kumar’s tenure, the BSF seized more than 20,000 heads of cattle before they could be transported across the border, but the vehicles carrying the animals were not seized, and the people involved in the alleged illegal trade were not
apprehended.

More from Kolkata

According to the CBI, Mondal is directly involved in the case, and he was in touch with the main accused, Enamul Haque, through his bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The CBI arrested Anubrata, who had been dodging its repeated summons, on August 11 for allegedly not cooperating with the central agency in their probe into the alleged scam.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:57:25 am
Next Story

Retd HC judge to probe DSP’s killing in Nuh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

4

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement