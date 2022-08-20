CBI searches ‘Anubrata’s rice mill’ for leads

THE CBI on Friday raided a rice mill allegedly belonging to Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur and claimed to have found several important leads and luxurious cars on the mill campus, said sources in the central probe agency.
They said an SUV that Mondal, now in CBI custody in an alleged cattle smuggling case, used to travel from Birbhum to Kolkata was also found on the campus of Bhole Bam rice mill.
Initially, mill guards stopped the CBI team from entering the premises, and it took the agency sleuths 40 minutes to convince the guards and enter the premises, said sources.
CBI sources said the team has collected important leads during the raid and have been working on them to verify their veracity. Officials also found five luxurious cars parked on the mill campus and had been verifying their ownership, said sources.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to CBI sources, the mill, spread over 45 bighas, was purchased in the name of Mondal’s late wife Chabi and their daughter Sukanya in 2013.
Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons, a Bolpur resident, who identified himself as Prabir Mondal, claimed that he owned one of the five vehicles parked on the mill campus. Prabir Mondal further claimed that he had given the vehicle worth
Rs 46 lakh to Anubrata for securing a tender floated by the state government, and then he also paid Rs 5 crore in cash to Anubrata’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain, who used to collect money for the TMC leader. Prabir Mondal, however, alleged that after he didn’t get the tender, as was promised by Anubrata, he asked the TMC leader to return the money and his vehicle, but Anubrata refused and threatened to implicate him in criminal cases.
Asked about Prabir Mondal’s claim, CBI officials said that they had taken note of his allegations and would verify it. If anyone has a specific complaint, he should inform CBI, said the officials.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress continued to throw its weight behind Anubrata.
“In Partha Chatterjee’s case, money was recovered from his close aide (Arpita Mukherjee), but Anubrata’s case is different and that is the reason why TMC has not taken any serious decision on Mondal. Just because CBI is conducting raids doesn’t mean the person is guilty. CBI can go anywhere. It is just a way to highlight raids in the media. We have even seen in the past that many cases were filed and probes were started, but we have not seen any conviction,” said TMC senior leader Saugata Roy.
However, BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar said, “They cannot remove all in 40 minutes. The kind of money the TMC leaders have amassed, they can’t remove even if they get 40 days. The entire party is corrupt.”
On September 21, 2020, the CBI had registered a case against four accused, including Satish Kumar, who was the Commandant of the BSF’s 36 Battalion in Malda from December 19, 2015 to April 22, 2017. The FIR alleged that during Kumar’s tenure, the BSF seized more than 20,000 heads of cattle before they could be transported across the border, but the vehicles carrying the animals were not seized, and the people involved in the alleged illegal trade were not
apprehended.
According to the CBI, Mondal is directly involved in the case, and he was in touch with the main accused, Enamul Haque, through his bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The CBI arrested Anubrata, who had been dodging its repeated summons, on August 11 for allegedly not cooperating with the central agency in their probe into the alleged scam.
Retd HC judge to probe DSP’s killing in Nuh
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today