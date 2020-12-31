CBI raids TMC youth leader’s properties in cattle smuggling case; lookout notice issued

The CBI alleged that only select traders were allowed to buy the seized cattle at a low price in auctions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) has been carrying out searches at two Kolkata residential properties owned by a Trinamool Youth Congress leader in connection with its ongoing probe into cattle smuggling.

“Two places belonging to Vinay Mishra are being searched out,” said a source.

On Thursday morning, a team of at least ten CBI officials reached two locations in Lake Town and Rashbehari in Kolkata after procuring a search warrant from a court. According to sources, the CBI has also issued a look out circular against Kumar Mishra, a general secretary of Trinamool youth Congress. His name purportedly cropped up several times in the course of the CBI probe. All airports in the state have been alerted about Mishra, who remains untraceable.

This is the first time that a TMC leader has directly been named in this case.

In September, the CBI had filed a case against former Border Security Force (BSF) officer Satish Kumar, three private persons and unknown public servants for their alleged involvement in illegal cattle trade along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border. Kumar was arrested on November 17.

The Central agency alleged that only select traders were allowed to buy the seized cattle at a low price in auctions. After the auctions, the cattle were smuggled into Bangladesh.

During investigation, the CBI stumbled upon a close nexus between BSF, Customs officials and traders such as Enamul Haque and others. The weight and breed of the seized cattle was misreported so that they can be auctioned at lower prices, with the help of the Customs Department, said the CBI. These cattle were auctioned within 24 hours of the seizure with the help of the nearest Customs station at Jangipur in Murshidabad.