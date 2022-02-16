CBI questions TMC MP Dev for five hours

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS (TMC) MP and actor Deepak Adhikari, who is popularly known by his screen name Dev, appeared before the CBI here on Tuesday in connection with the central agency’s probe into a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a source said.

According to sources, his name cropped up several times during interrogation of those accused in the case. Dev was questioned to verify if he knows Muhammad Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the case, and whether he received any money or benefits in kind, such as expensive gifts, from him, sources said.

“I have told officials that I don’t know Haque and I have never received anything from him. So far, I haven’t been asked to appear again,” Dev told mediapersons.

Anubrata Mondal, the TMC’s Birbhum district unit president, was also summoned on Monday by the agency. However, he did not turn up.