West Bengal: CBI questions Rose Valley group head in chit fund scam probe

The CBI on Thursday examined Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu in connection with the ongoing probe into the chit fund scam. Kundu is currently lodged inside Presidency Jail.

According to a highly placed source, the central probe agency has also summoned a businessman — who is close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — on June 25, to question him in connection with the case.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested founder and directors of SVF Entertainment Pvt Limited (formerly Shree Ventatesh Films) Shrikanta Mohta. According to CBI sources, it is alleged that Mohta had entered into an agreement worth 25 crore with Kundu in the pretext of producing films and selling telecast rights for the Rose Valley group. It is also alleged that when Kundu wanted his money back, Mohta allegedly used influential names to threaten him.

Explained Post-poll, chit fund scam probes gain momentum After the Lok Sabha elections, the CBI has yet again intensified its investigation in the twin scandals. The two major multi-billion chit fund scams — Saradha and Rose Valley — have wide political ramifications. The scams were the result of the collapse of Ponzi schemes in 2013, in which millions of small investors had lost their hard-earned money. The scams hit the limelight again after the CBI, that has been trying to take former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in its custody for interrogation, issued a look-out notice against him. However, Kumar managed to get a “no arrest” protection from the court.

The Rose Valley scam is one of the biggest financial frauds that rocked West Bengal in 2013. The fraud was even bigger than the Saradha scam and as per CBI’s estimates Rs 17,520 crore was reportedly raised from investors from across India.

In 2015, Kundu was arrested in a money laundering case and probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. In the course of investigation, the government froze all the 2,600 bank accounts of the Rose Valley Group, which held around Rs 800 to 1,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also summoned Mathew Samuel, the editor and MD of Narada News to appear before the agency in Kolkata on June 24 in connection with the Narada tapes scam probe. On June 10, senior IPS officer SMH Mirza appeared before CBI officials in Kolkata in connection with its probe.

It seems CBI is in mood to expedite all the cases – Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley scams after the re-election of the Modi government. All of these cases involves some big and influential names.

In the last one month, the CBI has already interrogated more than three police officers, who were part of the investigating team of the Saradha case in the initial days.

According to highly placed sources in the agency, big names involved in the chit fund scams may also be summoned soon.