CBI questions Jhalda police station in-charge in Congress leader’s murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday interrogated Sanjib Ghosh, the inspector incharge of the Jhalda police station in connection with the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in Purulia district of West Bengal, officials said.

Ghosh, who has been on the radar of the investigators as Kandu’s family suspecting his involvement in the incident, was questioned for nearly three hours by the sleuths at the central agency’s camp office.

The agency officials said he was questioned about his initial response to the incident and what he did thereafter. Also, he was asked about his whereabouts on the day of the murder, they said.

Besides, they wanted to know who he has been in touch with and if he was close to any influential people of the area as has been posted in Jhalda for three years, it is learnt. Tapan’s wife Purnima Kandu had accused IC Sanjib Ghosh of pressuring her husband to join the Trinamool Congress.

“He was threatened by Inspector in Charge of the police station to join TMC,” she had told media. However, Purulia district Superintendent S Selva Murugan, in a press conference, had given clean chit to the IC Sanjib Ghosh and had said that the Councillor’s death was a fall out of family dispute.

Kandu’s friend Niranjan Baishnab, an eyewitness in the murder case, was found dead at his residence last week. He allegedly committed suicide. The CBI has also registered a case in this connection. Tapan was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was out on a walk with friends on March 13.