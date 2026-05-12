CBI to probe Suvendu Adhikhari aide Chandranath Rath’s murder

A seven-member SIT, led by DIG Pankaj Kumar Singh, has been formed to probe the Chandranath Rath murder case.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: May 12, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath RathThe move comes after a coordinated raid by police across three states led to the arrest of a Ballia-based sharpshooter and his accomplices. File Photo
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was targeted and killed in a brutal ambush on May 6 in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas.

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DIG Pankaj Kumar Singh, has been formed to probe the Rath murder case. The Central agency has registered a regular case, taking over FIR No. 353/2026 registered at the Madhyamgram Police Station.

Three key suspects, including Raj Singh alias Chandan Singh, a Ballia-based sharpshooter and General Secretary of the social association Kshatriya Mahasabha, were arrested in a joint operation by the police of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Also Read | Toll plaza, UPI payment: what helped cops catch killers of Suvendu Adhikari aide

Singh, who has a prior criminal record involving the 2020 murder of an egg dealer, was out on bail at the time of Rath’s killing. Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya, both residents of Buxar district, Bihar, were apprehended following the deployment of technical intelligence.

Rath was returning to his home when his SUV was intercepted by another four-wheeler on May 6. Simultaneously, motorcycle-borne assailants approached from both sides and unleashed a volley of gunfire, killing Rath on the spot. His driver sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalised.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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