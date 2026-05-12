CBI to probe Suvendu Adhikhari aide Chandranath Rath’s murder

The move comes after a coordinated raid by police across three states led to the arrest of a Ballia-based sharpshooter and his accomplices. File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was targeted and killed in a brutal ambush on May 6 in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas.

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DIG Pankaj Kumar Singh, has been formed to probe the Rath murder case. The Central agency has registered a regular case, taking over FIR No. 353/2026 registered at the Madhyamgram Police Station.

Three key suspects, including Raj Singh alias Chandan Singh, a Ballia-based sharpshooter and General Secretary of the social association Kshatriya Mahasabha, were arrested in a joint operation by the police of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.