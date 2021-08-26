CBI meets three Kolkata Police officers

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating alleged post-poll violence in Bengal talked to late BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar’s brother Biswajit Sarkar on Wednesday for the second time, and even summoned three officials from the Kolkata Police’s homicide department to its city headquarters.

Abhijit Sarkar was killed by suspected members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area on May 2, the day the Assembly election results were declared. Biswajit identified two of the officials as those allegedly who pressured him to sign a blank paper.

“Two officials who used to come to my place and put pressure on me to sign a blank paper are inside. I saw them. But I am still waiting to see the Narkeldanga OC [officer in charge] at the CBI office. Hope he will be here soon,” Biswajit told the media outside Nizam Palace.

A senior Kolkata Police officer refused to comment on Biswajit’s allegation, saying the CBI was probing the matter under the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The agency has set up four teams to investigate cases of serious crimes such as rape and murder reported during the alleged post-poll violence, and is conducting zone-wise inquiries. The teams are led by joint directors Anurag from Delhi CBI, Ramnish Geer from Bhopal, Sampat Meena from Lucknow, and Vineet Vinayak from Chandigarh. All four are already in Kolkata. The agency has also received documents from the state police on several incidents of alleged post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday gave DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh the additional charge of the special crime branch. Singh was looking into the probe into the Narada, and illegal coal mining cases.