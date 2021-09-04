CBI makes 3rd arrest, 1 held in North 24 Parganas

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its third arrest in connection with its probe into alleged post-poll violence.

An agency source said on Friday that a man in Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district accused of murdering a BJP worker’s mother was arrested. He was identified as Ratan Haldar. Last month, the CBI had arrested two people in Nadia district.

Meanwhile, the CBI filed charge sheets in two separate cases related to the alleged violence.

The first charge sheet was registered against four accused, one of them unidentified, in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas on the charge of killing a person by hurling a bomb at his forehead.

The second charge sheet was filed against two men in Birbhum district’s Nalhati area in a murder case.

The CBI said it conducted searches at nine places in connection with a murder case filed in Nadia’s Chakdah police station, and recovered mobile phones and SIM cards.

The agency also registered two more murder cases — one in Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas, and the other in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas.

