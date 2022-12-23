CBI lodges FIR against Kolkata-based Corporate Power Ltd in Rs 4,000-crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Kolkata-based private company Corporate Power Limited and its promoters/directors, among others, in an alleged bank fraud case of over Rs 4,000 crore.

The case against the company and others, including unknown public servants and private people, was filed after a complaint from Union Bank of India, alleging fraud of approximately Rs 4037.87 crore to a consortium of 20 banks.

According to the CBI, searches were conducted at 16 locations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad and Visakhapatnam, and incriminating documents, articles etc. were recovered.

“The Union Bank of India, the lead bank, declared the account as NPA (non-performing asset) on 30.09.2013 and subsequently, the other member consortium banks also classified the said account as NPA. The accounts of the said borrower company was declared fraud on 25.10.2019,” a CBI statement said.

“It was further alleged that between 2009 and 2013, the said borrower had submitted manipulated project cost statements and also diverted the bank funds. It was also alleged that the trade receivables, mainly including transactions to related parties and funds, were diverted to web of various companies, who were dummy accounts, accordingly the borrower was able to siphon off the funds,” the statement said.

The promoters/directors of the company, Manoj Jayaswal, Abhishek Jayaswal, Abhijeet Jayaswal, Rajiv Kumar, Bishal Jaiswal, Munna Kumar Jaiswal, P N Krishnan, Rajeev Goyal, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, S N Gaikwad, Prem Prakash Sharma and Arun Gupta, have been named accused in the case.

The company is involved in manufacturing basic iron and steel and its registered address is in Salt Lake. The company is currently under liquidation.