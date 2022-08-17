CBI, ED will knock on CM’s door too if govt involved in scams: BJP

BJP STATE president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday intensified his attack against the TMC government and said the CBI and ED would knock on the doors of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if her government is found involved in the coal pilferage and cattle smuggling cases that the agencies are probing.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Raj Bhawan, Majumdar said, “Cattle and coal smuggling is not possible without the support of the administration. The government is either directly or indirectly involved in such scams. If the Chief Minister is found involved, the CBI and ED will visit her house. No one is above the law. Under the rule of the TMC government, there is a mountain of corruption in West Bengal.”

Majumdar led a delegation to Raj Bhawan to submit a letter to Governor La Ganesan claiming that the state government’s plan to celebrate ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ today would be used to “intimidate and target” BJP workers.

The Balughat MP said that August 16, 1946, was the day of the ‘Calcutta killings’ and also a “black day in the history of the nation.” It may be noted that on this day, also known as the Direct Action Day, a large number of people were killed in Kolkata in communal riots.

“The state government is celebrating ‘Khela Hobe’ Diwas in the state. This is the ruling party’s attempt to intimidate and attack our workers like they did after the state Assembly poll results last year. We fear that such kind of atmosphere may be created again this year. If that happens, the BJP will not keep quiet. Then we will also do khela hobe and that game will be played on a level-playing field and without the interference of the police,” claimed Majumdar.

Later, he also took part in a bike rally in North 24 Parganas district. Addressing party workers in Barasat of the same district, Majumdar vowed to pay back the ruling TMC and its administration in their own coin if the BJP’s proposed March to Nabanna (state secretariat) on September 7 is stopped.

“We have given a call for a march to Nabanna to protest against the corruption of the TMC government. They have played with the lives of people of the state. They should answer whether they have the moral right to remain in power. I will appeal to our workers to bring along jhandas (party flags). But they must also carry dandas (sticks) along with the jhandas. This is basically to keep our jhandas firm with the help of the dandas because we know very well the police will use water cannons and teargas shells on us. But we will continue with our protests despite such resistance,” added Majumdar.

Later in the evening, the BJP state president led a protest rally against the state government in Jhargram district.