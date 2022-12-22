scorecardresearch
CBI directs ED: Probe financial angle in Group-D recruitment

It may be noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), another central agency, is already probing the Group-D recruitment scam.

Bengal School Jobs Scam, Calcutta High Court, Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, West Bengal School Service Commission, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsJustice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the ED, a central agency, to begin its probe into the recruitment scam of Group-D staff immediately.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the financial angle in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in the state-run schools.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the ED, a central agency, to begin its probe into the recruitment scam of Group-D staff immediately.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the WBSSC to upload 100 OMR sheets in which the candidates secured 43 out of 45  on its website by Thursday. He also asked the counsel of the petitioner to review the alleged tampered OMR sheets recovered by the CBI and submit a report to the court at the earliest. It was learnt that the CBI agreed to hand over the copies of OMR sheets to the petitioner’s counsel within the next 10 days.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:16:39 am
Watching China border: CCS clears high resolution cameras for ITBP

