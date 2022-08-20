CBI court rejects TMC leader’s bail plea, extends custody till Aug 24

A special CBI court here on Saturday rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.
Describing Mondal as a “very powerful and highly influential person”, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader’s custody stating that he could “influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail”.
The CBI lawyer said that Mondal has been “non-cooperative from the very beginning” despite being issued summonses 10 times. The counsel also claimed that Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe “complete rest”.
Mondal was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.
Subscriber Only Stories
‘People from Pakistan welcome me with lot of love’: Boman Irani on his fan base in the neighbouring country
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 161
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘People from Pakistan welcome me with lot of love’: Boman Irani on his fan base in the neighbouring country
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of ‘squeezing’ state financially
Know Your City: Shinde Chhatri, resting place of great Maratha Mahadji Shinde hidden in a Pune suburb
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu teaches ‘desi’ moves to popular talk show host Trevor Noah, watch
CA Inter May 2023 exams: ICAI announces one-time relaxation for students registered till July 31
Kerala University urges Governor to reinitiate V-C selection process
House of the Dragon review round-up: Critics says the show ‘honours the legacy’ of Game of Thrones
Europe’s drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Here’s how Google Docs users can easily assign Tasks without leaving the app
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’
Delhi excise case: Union Minister Anurag Thakur calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of ‘liquor scam’
‘No statement on case to media’: Special court sets conditions for Varavara Rao’s bail