CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

The CBI on Wednesday arrested the West Bengal School Service Commission’s former advisory committee chairman Shanti Prasad Sinha and former secretary Ashok Saha—its first arrests in the job scam in which former education minister Partha Chatterjee is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Sinha, the first accused in the CBI’s first information report in the case, and Saha, the fourth accused, had been questioned by the agency since Tuesday morning. The CBI had previously interrogated Chatterjee, Sinha and Manik Bhattacharya, an MLA of the ruling TMC, several times in the case.

Sources at the Nizam Palace, the CBI office in Kolkata, accused Sinha and Saha of misleading their interrogators by evading questions such as who controlled the advisory committee, how the recruitment process went about and who instructed them.

The accused underwent medical check-ups after their arrests and will be produced in court on Thursday morning, the sources added.